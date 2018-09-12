VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Al Roker Discuss Roker's Broadway Debut

Al Roker is going to weather the storm that is Broadway when he takes over the role of Old Joe in Waitress. Roker joined Sara Bareilles on THE TODAY SHOW to discuss his upcoming debut and everything he's doing to get ready to visit the diner. Watch below!

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Since 1985, he has co-hosted for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center and co-hosts The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and numerous NBC specials. His "Lend a Hand Today" initiative has taken him across the country and raised millions to help small charities. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

