VIDEO: Robert Madge Sings COMPANY Parody, 'Not Getting Funding Today'

Actor Robert Madge has created a parody of 'Not Getting Married' from Company, called 'Not Getting Funded Today.'

The song is about the struggling theatre industry, and how artists are continually calling on the government to provide funding to keep theatres alive.

Directly calling out Boris Johnson, Madge sings 'I'm not saying we should not socially distance / I'm just saying I'd appreciate consistence / Help us out 'cause we've got no money / And without us neither would your economy / Least you can do is get theatres funded today."

Check out the video below!

Not Getting Funded Today



Adapted Sondheim again. #SaveTheArts pic.twitter.com/a5nqUsERdx - Robert Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) June 25, 2020

Robert Madge is a UK-based actor who has been seen on the West End in Mary Poppins, Oliver!, and Les Miserables. He also appeared in the Les Miserables 25th anniversary concert, as well as in Matilda at the Courtyard Theatre in Stratford.

