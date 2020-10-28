VIDEO: Renee Rapp, Ashley De La Rosa and More Join CLAIM OUR SPACE NOW Voter Campaign

CLAIM OUR SPACE NOW has released a new voter campaign with Mean Girls stars Renee Rapp, Ashley De La Rosa and more.

Claim Our Space Now, a non-profit dedicated to emboldening urgent action to end white supremacy and save all Black lives, activated their Claim The Vote programming this summer/fall to galvanize BIPOC communities to exercise their civic duties and make their voices heard this election season.

In partnership with HeadCount.org and GLAAD, Claim Our Space Now hosted and sponsored pop-up tabling events to help members of underserved communities register to vote and get counted in the 2020 census. These pop-ups which were launched throughout New York City from late August through October ultimately expanded to Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota and California.

In September they held a 4-part educational discussion series with candidates and local government officials from key swing states in partnership with Swing From Home (founded by Hamilton's Ryan Vasquez) and Drag Queen political activist ambassadors from Drag Out The Vote (including former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, Brita Filter). Claim Our Space Now was founded by Marla Louissaint (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Netflix's Seven Seconds) and co-founded by Dimitri Joseph Moïse (actor, award-winning editor, and national HIV activist).

Some of their additional accomplishments include: - the successful "Rally For Freedom: Pride for ALL Black Lives" event co-sponsored with Hamilton's Krystal Joy Brown - the "Voting To Save Black Lives" Zoom event, featuring Rosemary Ketchum, the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia - and the National Resource List on their website, which includes resources and services for Black and BIPOC folx in various parts of the US. Claim Our Space urges everyone to get out this voting season and #ClaimTheVote for themselves! Next up for them:

They will be hosting a Giving Tuesday Campaign fundraiser in conjunction with World Aids Day on December 1st. Leading up there will be fundraising efforts that will support COSpace's next big initiative, Project FROM. "Inspired by the generosity of a friend during the global pandemic, Project FROM will seek to provide direct resources to the most deserving communities in NYC and across the US." Access to this virtual event will be based upon donations to the campaign which will begin in early November. The event will feature special guests and performances to be later announced.

