VIDEO: Peppermint Premieres Music Video for 'Best Sex', the First Single Off Her New Album

Peppermint has released the official music video of her first single, "Best Sex" today. "Best Sex," is available HERE. Peppermint states -""Best Sex" - a song for and about the fuqbois and my addiction to them. "As much as I hate to admit it, the best distraction from the search for love is good sex."

"Best Sex" is the lead track from her brand new album, A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers due October 16 via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers is the first in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship.

The album Trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music with Volume 1 tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love.

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers also features a gorgeous cover of the Carole King classic, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." "Obviously, I'm a Carole King fan. I love the lyrics, which I think are incredibly relatable in queer relationships and encounters as well as casual moments that may or may not turn into something more. The possibility of a relationship is usually inhibited by social stigma and fear of being seen in public with a trans woman." says Peppermint.

Track Listing

Submission - Interlude

Best Sex

Claimed -Interlude

Chosen One

Worthy - Interlude

A Girl Like Me

Woke - Interlude

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Warmth - Interlude

Every Morning

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

