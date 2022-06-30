VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN's Christian Brailsford Dishes All About the National Tour on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the mega- talented and grounded actor Christian Brailsford, who is currently starring as David Morse in the Broadway National tour of the hit 90's film PRETTY WOMAN. Christian shares the audition process for booking the tour and how he juggles multiple roles!

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Homestate Heroes', the Philadelphia native shares how singing in church as a kid led to him pursuing a career in musical theatre and his experience of bringing the iconic villain of Scar to life in The Lion King at Disney Hong Kong.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they talk about the recent tragic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade and how we can support the most vulnerable women in our country! The exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.