VIDEO: On This Day, November 24- GUYS AND DOLLS Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1950, Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls opened at the Forty-Sixth Street Theatre.
On this day in 1950, Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls opened at the Forty-Sixth Street Theatre.
The production was directed by George S. Kaufman and featured choreography by Michael Kidd. The original cast featured Sam Levene, Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley, Vivian Blaine, and Stubby Kaye.
Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's difficult not to daydream about savory dishes and sweet desserts. While you await your Turkey Day feas...
Tim Curry and Carol Burnett Talk ANNIE as the Musical Film Returns to Theaters This Weekend
TCM Big Screen Classics will present Annie in select theaters beginning this weekend. The 1982 musical film will be shown on Sunday, November 22, 2020...