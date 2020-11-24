VIDEO: On This Day, November 24- GUYS AND DOLLS Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1950, Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls opened at the Forty-Sixth Street Theatre.

The production was directed by George S. Kaufman and featured choreography by Michael Kidd. The original cast featured Sam Levene, Robert Alda, Isabel Bigley, Vivian Blaine, and Stubby Kaye.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.

