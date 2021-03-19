Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, March 19- WEST SIDE STORY Returns to Broadway

Mar. 19, 2021  

On this day in 2009, the beloved musical West Side Story made its way back to Broadway in a brand new production from the show's book writer, Arthur Laurents.

The updated production featured numerous changes, including parts of the book and score translated into Spanish by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The show featured a Tony Award-winning performance from Karen Olivo as Anita, as well as Josefina Scaglione as Maria, Matt Cavenaugh as Tony, Cody Green as "Riff" and George Akram as "Bernardo."

West Side Story is written by three theatrical luminaries: two-time Tony Award winner Arthur Laurents (book) and multiple Tony and Grammy Award winners Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) in his Broadway debut. The Bernstein and Sondheim score is considered to be one of Broadway's finest and features such classics of the American musical theatre as "Something's Coming," "Tonight," "America," "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere."

