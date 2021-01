VIDEO: On This Day, January 8 - Remembering David Bowie

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the great David Bowie.

Bowie made his Broadway debut as John Merrick in the original Broadway production of The Elephant Man. He is the composer of the musical Lazarus, and also made musical contributions to The Spongebob Squarepants Musical, Rock N' Roll! The First 5,000 Years, and Tina- The Tina Turner Musical.

This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed performances only, January 8-10, in remembrance of David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death. Tickets are available now at link.dice.fm/lazarus.

One of David Bowie's final completed projects before his passing in 2016, Lazarus was captured live on stage during the musical's sold-out run at King's Cross Theatre later that year, having premiered at The New York Theatre Workshop in 2015. The show includes songs from Bowie's iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, "Lazarus."

Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, "Dexter") stars as Newton, the character famously portrayed by David Bowie in the 1976 screen adaptation of The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Nicolas Roeg.

With a book by Bowie and Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Sing Street, Once), Lazarus co-stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) and Michael Esper (American Idiot, The Last Ship) and is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove (West Side Story, Network, A View From The Bridge).