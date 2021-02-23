VIDEO: On This Day, February 23- Happy Birthday Josh Gad & Robert Lopez!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

It's a double birthday today as we wish EGOT winning composer, Robert Lopez, and his Frozen and The Book of Mormon colleague, Tony-nominee Josh Gad, a very Happy Birthday!

Josh Gad is best known as the voice of the lovable snowman, Olaf, in Frozen and Frozen 2. He earned Tony, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for his portrayal of Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.

Josh portrayed LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.

Along with his wife, lyricist Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez wrote the music for the hit Disney films Frozen and Frozen 2, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. After winning a second Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco, Robert made history as the first individual to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) twice.

He also holds two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition his work on Wonder Pets. He has three Tony Awards (two for The Book of Mormon and one for Avenue Q) and three Grammy Awards (two for Frozen and one for The Book of Mormon).

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.

To celebrate, check out this cool performance of Josh Gad performing Olaf's signature Frozen song, "In Summer" with Robert on the keys!