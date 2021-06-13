VIDEO: On This Day, April 13- Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM! Opens Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2001, five years after the tragic death of composer Jonathan Larson, the world premiere of his autobiographical musical tick, tick...BOOM! opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre.

The cast of the show included Tony-nominee Raúl Esparza stars as Jonathan, Amy Spanger and Jerry Dixon.

The musical is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing "Superbia," which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.

The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.