VIDEO: Olympic Skater Wows Crowd with HAMILTON-Themed Routine

American figure skater Jason Brown wowed the crowd at this week's U.S. Championship by performing his routine to Leslie Odom Jr's show-stopping number 'The Room Where It Happens' from Broadway's HAMILTON. Check out the performance below!

Brown is the 2015 U.S. National Champion and a two-time World Junior medalist (2013 silver, 2012 bronze), the 2011 Junior Grand Prix Final champion, and the 2010 national junior champion. He won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

Empowered by @Lin_Manuel's @HamiltonMusical, @jasonbskates wowed the crowd with a program that earned him a 93.23 score at #USChamps18! #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS pic.twitter.com/T1J8Rpq2NR — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) January 5, 2018



