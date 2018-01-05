Hamilton
VIDEO: Olympic Skater Wows Crowd with HAMILTON-Themed Routine

Jan. 5, 2018  

American figure skater Jason Brown wowed the crowd at this week's U.S. Championship by performing his routine to Leslie Odom Jr's show-stopping number 'The Room Where It Happens' from Broadway's HAMILTON. Check out the performance below!

Brown is the 2015 U.S. National Champion and a two-time World Junior medalist (2013 silver, 2012 bronze), the 2011 Junior Grand Prix Final champion, and the 2010 national junior champion. He won a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.


