VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Haiden Pederson Debuts Her Music Video for 'What Remains'

Haiden Pederson, the high school winner of season 2 of our Next on Stage competition, has released her cover of 'What Remains' by Drew Gasparini with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Haiden's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Music and lyrics for 'What Remains' were written by Drew Gasparini. The track's arrangement is by Josh D. Smith, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.