VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Haiden Pederson Debuts Her Music Video for 'What Remains'

Haiden won season 2 of Next on Stage in the fall of 2020.

May. 6, 2021  

Haiden Pederson, the high school winner of season 2 of our Next on Stage competition, has released her cover of 'What Remains' by Drew Gasparini with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Haiden's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Watch the video below!

Music and lyrics for 'What Remains' were written by Drew Gasparini. The track's arrangement is by Josh D. Smith, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Purchase the track from Broadway Records HERE
Listen to the track on Spotify HERE
Listen to the track on Apple Music/iTunes HERE
Listen to the track on Amazon HERE

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.


