VIDEO: New International WICKED Movie Trailer Features Dr. Dillamond, Young Elphaba & More

In addition to the new North American trailer, Wicked fans have been treated to even more content as several different international cuts of the trailer have also debuted, featuring new looks at Dr. Dillamond and Young Elphaba, among others.

The international trailer places a higher emphasis on the mistreatment of animals in the world of Oz, with shots of signs that read "Animals should be seen and not heard" and an array of missing posters for animals across the land. Dr. Dillamond notes that he is one of the last animal professors at the school. We also see a flashback of Elphaba being bullied as a young girl, played by Karis Musongole.

Some cuts of this trailers also feature dubbing, including one from Italy and Spain, both of which can be found below.

Watch Wicked's Spain Trailer

Watch Wicked's Italy Trailer

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!