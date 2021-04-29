VIDEO: Matt DiCarlo Takes Us Along on His First Day in South Korea for BEETLEJUICE

We're taking you behind the scenes at Beetlejuice in South Korea with restaging director Matt DiCarlo! In this second installment, Matt is wrapping up his quarantine in Seoul before heading to the rehearsal space and his home-away-from-home. Plus, he chats with everyone's favorite Girl Scout, Dana Steingold!

Watch the first episode, including a chat with Alex Brightman, here!

Matt is a New York City based director and stage manager. He is heading to South Korea in the Spring of 2021 to re-stage Beetlejuice for its run in Seoul at the Sejong Center! He directed the recent North American tour and Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong and was the Associate Director for the first national tour of The Color Purple and the second national tour of Rock of Ages.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

The Broadway production of Beetlejuice played the Winter Garden Theatre from April 2019 to March 2020. During its run, the show was nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and 7 Drama Desk Awards, with set designer David Korins winning the Hudson Scenic Award For Set Design For A Musical.

It was announced in October 2020 that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea. It is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.