VIDEO: Mary-Louise Parker Talks Her HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Pre-Show Ritual on LATE NIGHT

Mary Louise Parker sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last night to discuss her current Broadway run in How I Learned to Drive.

During the interview, Parker discussed her secret pre-show ritual that she uses to prepare for every performance.

"I just have a really long warm-up ... I'm really superstitious about it and I'm really superstitious about my superstition about it. There's no blood or anything but it would probably be boring if you saw it."

This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars, Parker and David Morse, with their award-winning director in a new production now playing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Parker and Morse head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

Watch the new interview here: