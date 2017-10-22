VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Shares Sneak Peek of 'Fearless' Music Video

Broadway and TV star Mandy Gonzalez released Fearless - her remarkable debut solo recording bridging pop and R&B - on Friday, October 20 from East West Records. Now she's shared a clip from the song's official music video, watch below and order the album at Fearless.us!

This seven-track album delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt.Fearless also features a powerful duet with Mandy and Christopher Jackson, the Hamilton star who was featured opposite Gonzalez on Broadway for In the Heights. Mandy adds an intimate new version of her signature song, "Breathe," and a total remake of the classic "Que Será, Será."

Gonzalez will perform selections from the album at New York's legendary supper club Café Carlyle from October 24 to November 4.

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario, in her brilliant performance in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for "Best Replacement." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor; After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber and Man on a Ledge, with Sam Worthington. Most recently, Mandy had a recurring role on the ABC drama thriller "Quantico." On Sunday evenings, television viewers can find her working at The White House on the CBS breakout hit "Madam Secretary." Mandy can be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. She performs concerts in prestigious venues across the U.S. and around the world.

"FEARLESS" TRACK LIST:

1. Fearless

2. Starts Right Now

3. Que Será, Será

4. Life Is Sweet

5. Everyday

6. Smile

7. Breathe

