VIDEO: Magical Time Lapse! Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Poster Appear in Times Square

The long-awaited Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has nearly arrived on Broadway, and the show poster just appeared in Times Square last week. Below, check out a magical time-lapse video of the poster going up!

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in June 2016 at the Palace Theatre and subsequently has won 22 major theatre awards including the Evening Standard Best Play Award. Last month, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

A little bit of #CursedChildNYC magic on Broadway… #KeepTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/VoeT2RtJe1 — Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) September 6, 2017



