VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 17 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical- Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas!
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch a GLEE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Ri... (read more)
Six Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection, Including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More
Six new productions will be available for teachers and pupils to access at home via the National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Pub... (read more)
The Metropolitan Opera to Stream LA TRAVIATA and More in Week 6 of of Nightly Met Opera Streams
The Met has announced the Week 6 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company ... (read more)