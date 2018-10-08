VIDEO: Luis and Luz Miranda Announce Perks for HAMILTON in Puerto Rico Sweepstakes!

As Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo announced just last week, fans now have the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend opening night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico on January 11, 2019. Today, Luis and Luz Miranda went live on Facebook to announce even more perks, including transportation, hotel accommodations, dinner, and even a tour around San Juan.

For more information or to enter, visit Prizeo.com/Ham4PR.

Miranda is returning to his lead role as Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances only when he brings HAMILTON to the island January 8-27, 2019. This is the first, and only, scheduled time he will return to the role since leaving the original Broadway cast in 2016.

For a $10 donation to the Flamboyan Arts Fund at Prizeo.com/Ham4PR, one lucky winner and a guest will win VIP tickets to opening night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, tickets to the opening night after-party with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast, and a signed and framed photo with him, in addition to roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations in San Juan. Multiple surprise rewards will also be announced throughout the duration of the Prizeo campaign.

Miranda and his family and the producers of Hamilton have partnered with the Flamboyan Foundation to create the Flamboyan Arts Fund to preserve, amplify, and sustain the arts in Puerto Rico. The fund supports all facets of the arts community including music, theater, visual arts, dance, literature, and youth arts education to ensure that the arts and culture continue to flourish during the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.

"Puerto Rico is my family's home - I used to spend summers there. The island is very much a part of who I am as a person and as an artist," said Miranda. "I always knew I wanted to bring Hamilton to Puerto Rico and now, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, it makes even more sense to work with Prizeo to raise funds for the arts, while getting to spend time with a lucky winner who is excited about both Hamilton and supporting efforts in Puerto Rico."

Marriott International is the official Hotel sponsor for Hamilton in Puerto Rico, offering the Grand Prize Hotel Stay at the exotic sanctuary of Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve.

Round trip airfare is provided for by JetBlue.

The Hamilton Puerto Rico Prizeo campaign runs until October 29th at Prizeo.com/Ham4PR.

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big" while raising funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has raised more than $50 million for hundreds of nonprofits, including Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide and Special Olympics.

Prizeo is a member of Charity Network. Named one of Fast Company's 2017 Most Innovative Companies, Charity Network is also parent company to Charitybuzz, an online charity auction platform, and Global Philanthropy Group, a strategy consulting firm for cause. To learn more, please visit www.prizeo.com.

Guided by the belief that all children deserve the opportunity to live a fulfilling life, the Flamboyan Foundation works to ensure students most impacted by inequity are prepared to succeed in school and beyond. In D.C., Flamboyan is accelerating student learning by helping educators and school systems transform their relationships with families. In Puerto Rico, Flamboyan is ensuring students are reading in Spanish on grade level by third grade while building a thriving philanthropic and nonprofit sector. Flamboyan also works on a range of collaborative initiatives that allow us to flexibly meet the changing needs of communities as they arise. Learn more about Flamboyan's work at www.flamboyanfoundation.org.

