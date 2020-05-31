VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
"We have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systemic racism and white supremacy from our official Hamilton channels is a moral failure on our part," Miranda said.
He goes on to say, "Hamilton doesn't exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music, and language of hip hop. It doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew, and production team who breathe life into this story every time its performed.
Below that tweet was another video from producer Jeffrey Seller, who also provided a statement. Then the account linked some resources where the show's fans can help.
View the videos, as well as the tweets, below.
We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y6T1tDNABF- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020
We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5Sy2dWyzIr- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020
Support @NAACPmpls https://t.co/HImd2DzL8v- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020
Give to @MNFreedomFund https://t.co/wDetLDWHJq- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020
