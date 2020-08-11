Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Laura Benanti Sings 'Somebody Somewhere' From THE MOST HAPPY FELLA As Part of Encores! Archives
The production took place in 2014.
New York City Center has released its latest Encores Archives video!
The video features Laura Benanti singing "Somebody Somewhere" from Encores! production of The Most Happy Fella in 2014.
Watch the video below!
New York City Center is continuing to post videos in its Encores! Archives series. Each week's selections will center around a different theme; a composer or writing team, a particular era, or a performer. With over 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway there's a wealth of riches to choose from and star performances to revisit. No matter how long we are practicing social distancing, Encores! Archives Project is your musical theater ticket during these trying times.
