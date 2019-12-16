VIDEO: LOVE ACTUALLY?'s Kayla Catan Takes Over Instagram!
We got in the holiday spirit this weekend as Kayla Catan took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Off-Broadway's Love Actually? at The Jerry Orbach Theater. So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!
Kayla Catan currently plays Keira & Others in Love Actually? at Off Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater. Her recent credits include Pinkalicious, Fashion Academy at the Vital Theatre Company; Truffles at Aaron Grant Theatrical; and the national tour of Berenstain Bears LIVE! Her first projects in the city were puppeteering with Shadow Box Theatre and devising political pieces with Theater in Asylum.
Is it love... actually? Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, based off the beloved Christmas movie, is now playing in NYC this holiday season! Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will *actually* love this musical! Now through January 14 only.
The cast features Kayla Catan, Meg Halcovage, Daniel Hayward, James Parks, Eric Peters, Thanos Skouteris, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Jordan Fisher in a First Look at TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)
VIDEO: IN THE HEIGHTS' Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco Bring The Salon Ladies To TikTok
No me diga! The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights is set to hit the big screen this June. With anticipation ... (read more)