VIDEO: LOVE ACTUALLY?'s Kayla Catan Takes Over Instagram!

We got in the holiday spirit this weekend as Kayla Catan took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Off-Broadway's Love Actually? at The Jerry Orbach Theater. So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Kayla Catan currently plays Keira & Others in Love Actually? at Off Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater. Her recent credits include Pinkalicious, Fashion Academy at the Vital Theatre Company; Truffles at Aaron Grant Theatrical; and the national tour of Berenstain Bears LIVE! Her first projects in the city were puppeteering with Shadow Box Theatre and devising political pieces with Theater in Asylum.

Is it love... actually? Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, based off the beloved Christmas movie, is now playing in NYC this holiday season! Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will *actually* love this musical! Now through January 14 only.

The cast features Kayla Catan, Meg Halcovage, Daniel Hayward, James Parks, Eric Peters, Thanos Skouteris, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman.





