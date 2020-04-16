VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Sings Quarantine Version of 'Alone in the Universe' From SEUSSICAL
Kevin Chamberlin took to Instagram to share his quarantine version of Alone in the Universe from Seussical.
Check it out below!
Actor Kevin Chamberlin shares his version of his famous Seussical ballad adapted for these unprecedented times. #SingWithMe #Seussical #bertram #kevinchamberlin #aloneintheuniverse
A post shared by Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin.kevin) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:46am PDT
Kevin Chamberlin's credits include: Broadway: three-time Tony and Drama Desk nominee for Seussical, Dirty Blonde and The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits: The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love, My Favorite Year. Film: Team Kaylie, Wonder Park, The Emoji Movie, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, In & Out, Christmas With the Kranks. TV: "Modern Family," "Heroes," "Jessie," "Grace and Frankie."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)