VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Sings Quarantine Version of 'Alone in the Universe' From SEUSSICAL

Kevin Chamberlin took to Instagram to share his quarantine version of Alone in the Universe from Seussical.

Kevin Chamberlin's credits include: Broadway: three-time Tony and Drama Desk nominee for Seussical, Dirty Blonde and The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits: The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love, My Favorite Year. Film: Team Kaylie, Wonder Park, The Emoji Movie, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, In & Out, Christmas With the Kranks. TV: "Modern Family," "Heroes," "Jessie," "Grace and Frankie."





