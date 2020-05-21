VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Sings 'I'm Going Back' From BELLS ARE RINGING in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Kelli O'Hara singing 'I'm Going Back' from the 2010 Encores! production of Bells Are Ringing
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchivesa??a?? By the time Bells Are Ringing had spent a few weeks tuning up before Broadway, it was clear that Judy Holiday was a star and, consequently, needed her own feature toward the end of the second act. a??a?? a??a?? Another showstopper written under duress during an out of town tryout, Jule Styne, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green accommodated her with this number, which Kelli O'Hara sank her teeth (and that glorious voice) into in the Encores! version. a??a?? a??a?? ?: @kelliohara "I'm Going Back" a??a??Encores! Bells Are Ringing 2010
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on May 21, 2020 at 6:29am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)