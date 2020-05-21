VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Sings 'I'm Going Back' From BELLS ARE RINGING in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Kelli O'Hara singing 'I'm Going Back' from the 2010 Encores! production of Bells Are Ringing

