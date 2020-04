VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra' in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Kate Baldwin singing 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra' in the Encores! production of Finian's Rainbow 2009.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You