VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra' in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Kate Baldwin singing 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra' in the Encores! production of Finian's Rainbow 2009.
Watch the video below!
From this week's #EncoresArchives curator, Jeanine Tesori: "Having recently moved to America with a pot of gold in tow, Sharon (played by the celestial voiced @realkatebaldwin) sings to her father of their home in Ireland...and the tears flow."a?? a?? ?: Kate Baldwin "How Are Things in Glocca Morra"a?? Encores! Finian's Rainbow 2009 a?? a?? #StayHome #Musicals #KateBaldwin #Broadway
