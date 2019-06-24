VIDEO: KINKY BOOT's Graham Scott Fleming Takes Over Instagram!

This weekend, Graham Scott Fleming raised us up as he took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story to show us behind the scenes at The Muny's Kinky Boots! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Graham is currently making his MUNY debut as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. He previously played Charlie in the show's Canadian production for which he was nominated for a Dora for Best Male Actor in a Musical. He has appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon and at the Papermill Playhouse in My Very Own British Invasion. He has been in the Canadian premieres of Ghost, Kinky Boots, and Jukebox Hero. His film and TV credits include Love You Like Christmas on Hallmark and Odd Squad. Graham is also a singer/song writer, and his latest album Young, Wild & Free can be found on Spotify. You can follow along with all his adventures on Instagram @grahamsfleming.

"Step into a dream where glamour is extreme" with the U.S. regional premiere of the international smash-hit-musical Kinky Boots! Winner of six Tony Awards, the Olivier Award and the Grammy, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of a struggling British shoe factory that finds a surprising way to recreate themselves! Featuring 16 Grammy Award-winning original songs penned by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this sparkling, stiletto sensation will "lift you up!"

The cast features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) and Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman(Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola). A glittering cast completes the cast including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.





