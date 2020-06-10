VIDEO: Josh Gad Hopes CENTRAL PARK Has Brought People a Sense of Light

Josh Gad was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about his current projects, which include Apple TV's Central Park and Disney+'s Artemis Fowl.

Gad is one of the co-creators of the new Apple TV series Central Park, and he spoke about the series saying, "It's one of those really joyful shows that has brought people a sense of light in some of the darkness we find ourselves in right now, and it's a big musical, it's got Titus Burgess, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Stanley Tucci, our mutual friend Kristen Bell so it's great and really love everyone watch it."

Gad also spoke about his role in the upcoming Disney+ film Artemis Fowl, saying, "I'm madly in love with everything Kenneth Branagh does so I always say yes to whatever it is and I thought he hit it out of the park."

Gad also about reuniting the casts from movies like The Goonies & Ghostbusters for "Reunited Apart with Josh Gad," and he even shows up in a strawberry costume at one point!

Watch the full interview below!

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The voice cast of Central Park includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

