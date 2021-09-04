VIDEO: Jenn Colella, Petrina Bromley & Tony LePage Can't Wait to Share COME FROM AWAY With the World

Come from Away is coming to a screen near you! On Friday, September 10 Apple TV+ will premiere Come From Away. The live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

"Mere words cannot aptly describe how special it was to film. Firstly, to have the opportunity to return to the rehearsal room with these fine people... but then to have the cameras come in and know that it was being captured was beyond words," said Jenn Colella, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the musical.



Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Below, watch as Colella, Petrina Bromley, and Tony LePage tell us all about the process of getting the beloved musical ready first for the stage, then for the screen!