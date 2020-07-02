Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: James Snyder & Jessica Grové Look Back at Broadway At Music Circus' BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Jul. 2, 2020  

Broadway Sacramento has shared footage of Jessica Grové and James Snyder as they recall some of their experiences at Broadway At Music Circus playing the roles of Belle and The Beast in the 2017 production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The two-week engagement of the show kicked off the season.

