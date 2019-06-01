VIDEO: James Corden's Best Award Show Moments

In eight days, James Corden will return to host the 2019 Tony Awards! In honor of Corden's second time hosting, BroadwayWorld is taking you through some of his most memorable award show moments: from hosting to attending and everything in between!

The THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARD will air live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

1. Hosting the 2016 Tony Awards

We had to kick of this list with Corden's first time hosting the Tonys, and his incredibly fun opening number which featured him creating many iconic theater moments, including ones from Les Miserables, Gypsy, and The Phantom of the Opera!

2. Hosting the 2017 Grammys The year after his first time hosting the Tonys, Corden got the opportunity to host the Grammys. During the night, Corden brought his hit segment Carpool Karaoke into the audience, read out some self-deprecating tweets, and even had a fall! 3. Accepting His Tony Award for One Man, Two Guvnors

Before Corden was a household name in the US, he was a British actor who came over to the states star on Broadway in the hit play, One Man, Two Guvnors. He originated the role at the National Theatre in the UK, and his performance on Broadway earned him the 2012 Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

4. Selfie with Prince

When Prince took the stage at the 2014 BRIT Awards, Corden, who was hosting for his fourth consecutive year, had to take a moment to get a selfie with one of the most influential artists of our time. Whether it was staged or not, it was a fun moment between the two, and Prince was killing his selfie game!

5. Hosting the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards In 2017, Corden hosted the Hollywood Film Awards for the third consecutive year. During his opening monologue, Corden pokes fun at the awards show, which isn't aired on television, for being relatively unknown to most people, despite it being around for 21 years. 6. Accepting British Artist of the Year In 2015, Corden was awarded with the 'British Artist of the Year' honor at the Brittania Awards. During his acceptance speech, he thanks his wife for believing in him. He also states how lucky he is to have her, and even jokingly reminds Meryl Streep to keep her hands off his wife! Don't forget to tune into the TONY Awards Sunday, June 8 to see what new memorable moments Corden makes during the show!





