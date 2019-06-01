VIDEO: James Corden's Best Award Show Moments
In eight days, James Corden will return to host the 2019 Tony Awards! In honor of Corden's second time hosting, BroadwayWorld is taking you through some of his most memorable award show moments: from hosting to attending and everything in between!
The THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARD will air live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
1. Hosting the 2016 Tony Awards
2. Hosting the 2017 Grammys
The year after his first time hosting the Tonys, Corden got the opportunity to host the Grammys. During the night, Corden brought his hit segment Carpool Karaoke into the audience, read out some self-deprecating tweets, and even had a fall!
3. Accepting His Tony Award for One Man, Two Guvnors
4. Selfie with Prince
5. Hosting the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards
6. Accepting British Artist of the Year
Don't forget to tune into the TONY Awards Sunday, June 8 to see what new memorable moments Corden makes during the show!