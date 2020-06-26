VIDEO: It's Showtunes Heaven with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up- Live Now!
Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.
This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Ricky J. Duarte and Alexander Barylski! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!
If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!
Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)
Ricky J. Duarte is an actor, singer, and writer originally from Phoenix, Arizona. He began working at Marie's Crisis over nine happy years ago. Favorite theatrical credits include Czolgosz (Assassins,) the Voice of Audrey II (Little Shop,) and the male soloist (Rent.) He is also a former Disney Entertainment cast member. (Venmo: @RickOrTreat / paypal.me/rickortreat)
A former lawyer from Sarasota, Florida, Alexander Barylski has been playing at Marie's Crisis for eight years. He enjoys exploring obscure corners of the repertoire and getting unusual and surprising requests from patrons. (Venmo: @Alexander-Barylski / paypal.me/alexbpiano)
