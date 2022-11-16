VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings New DISENCHANTED Song 'Love Power' in Clip

Idina Menzel has shared a preview of "Love Power," a brand new song from Disenchanted that will be released tonight. The film and its soundtrack will be released on Friday, December 18.

The film's soundtrack will feature music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations. Disenchanted also features a score by Alan Menken. Pre-save new soundtrack here.

Another clip of Amy Adams singing a song from the film has also been released. Watch the clip of Adams here.

An all-new live-action musical comedy, "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Watch the new clip here: