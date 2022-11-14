Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disenchanted
VIDEO: Amy Adams Sings in New DISENCHANTED Clip

Disenchanted will premiere this Friday, November 18, on Disney+.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Disney+ has shared a new video clip of Amy Adams singing a new song in Disenchanted, premiering this Friday, November 18.

The clip is a first listen at one of the new songs featured in the film. The music is by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics are by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations. Disenchanted also features a score by Alan Menken.

An all-new live-action musical comedy, "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

"Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese, "Disenchanted" is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

Watch the new video clip here:

