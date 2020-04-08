VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Easy To Be Hard' In Today's #EncoresArchives!

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

Today City Center treated fans to Tony-winner Idina Menzel as Sheila in its 2001 production of Hair, singing "Easy To Be Hard"!

Watch the video below!

It's a show people feel strongly about, but it does seem tame today - which doesn't mean it isn't great. It is."

- Encores! Artistic Director

a??a??

: "Easy to Be Hard"

Encores! Hair 2001 #EncoresArchives

- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 8, 2020

Idina Menzel is perhaps best known as the voice of Queen Elsa in the smash Disney films Frozen and Frozen II.

She made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores).

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted, Uncut Gems, and Ask the Dust.

On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.





