VIDEO: Iain Armitage Joins Jane Fonda at Climate Change Protest in Washington, D.C.
Jane Fonda was joined by a special friend during one of her climate change protests in Washington, D.C. this week.
According to Deadline, Fonda was joined on Friday by Iain Armitage, star of CBS television's YOUNG SHELDON and HBO's Big Little Lies. Armitage is also known for his online persona IainLoveTheatre.
Fonda and Armitage worked together on the 2017 movie Our Souls at Night, in which he played her grandson, Jamie.
Armitage spoke at the event and later shared a photo to his Twitter account of himself, Fonda and others standing in front of the US Capitol building.
Here we are! @Janefonda @FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/tvdatGBjYS- Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) November 29, 2019
Watch clips from Iain's speech below!
"I do think a lot about the farmers who grow our food and the workers who harvest it and what it means for them when floods & tornadoes & hurricanes & fires come & destroy their land." #YoungSheldon #BigLittleLies actor @IainLoveTheatre joined @Janefonda: pic.twitter.com/Df2dwwpyFA- CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) November 30, 2019
'Young Sheldon' actor Iain Armitage: "When things get scary, it's very important to act and to be active." pic.twitter.com/k7bofNE5B9- The Hill (@thehill) November 30, 2019
Read more on Deadline.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
Johnny Depp to Produce New Michael Jackson Musical Told From the Point of View of His Glove
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Abby Mueller Will Be Stepping Out of St. Paul Run of SIX Due to an Unexpected Injury
Six the musical has regretfully announced on it's official Instagram page, that due to an injury Abby Mueller will be stepping out of the show during ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Powerhouses Idina Menzel and Billy Porter Keep Warm in Music Video Premiere!
Idina Menzel is celebrating the holidays in a major way in 2019. Not only has the Tony winner returned to the big screen in Disney's Frozen 2, but she... (read more)