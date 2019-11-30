VIDEO: Iain Armitage Joins Jane Fonda at Climate Change Protest in Washington, D.C.

Jane Fonda was joined by a special friend during one of her climate change protests in Washington, D.C. this week.

According to Deadline, Fonda was joined on Friday by Iain Armitage, star of CBS television's YOUNG SHELDON and HBO's Big Little Lies. Armitage is also known for his online persona IainLoveTheatre.

Fonda and Armitage worked together on the 2017 movie Our Souls at Night, in which he played her grandson, Jamie.

Armitage spoke at the event and later shared a photo to his Twitter account of himself, Fonda and others standing in front of the US Capitol building.

Watch clips from Iain's speech below!

"I do think a lot about the farmers who grow our food and the workers who harvest it and what it means for them when floods & tornadoes & hurricanes & fires come & destroy their land." #YoungSheldon #BigLittleLies actor @IainLoveTheatre joined @Janefonda: pic.twitter.com/Df2dwwpyFA - CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) November 30, 2019

'Young Sheldon' actor Iain Armitage: "When things get scary, it's very important to act and to be active." pic.twitter.com/k7bofNE5B9 - The Hill (@thehill) November 30, 2019

Read more on Deadline.





