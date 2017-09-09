Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

VIDEO: HAMILTON's Sydney James Harcourt Performs National Anthem at US Open

Sep. 9, 2017  

Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt sang the National Anthem to open the Men's Evening Match at the 2016 US Open of Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov. Check out the video below!

Harcourt is known for performing the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include: Bells Are Ringing, American Idiot, The Lion King, Camelot (Lincoln Center). Television credits include guest stars on "The Good Wife," "Younger," "Person of Interest" and "Law & Order." He is the front man for the New Deco Orchestra.

VIDEO: HAMILTON's Sydney James Harcourt Performs National Anthem at US Open
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: First Clip Released for Upcoming BLADE RUNNER 2049
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON's Sydney James Harcourt Performs National Anthem at US Open
  • VIDEO: Harvey Victims Perform 'One Day More' After a Barricade Appears in the Aftermath
  • VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Teases His New Version of 'Stitches' For MTV Unplugged
  • VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada and Rachelle Ann Go Have a Belt-Off in "Movie in My Mind" Music Video!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com