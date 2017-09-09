VIDEO: HAMILTON's Sydney James Harcourt Performs National Anthem at US Open

Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt sang the National Anthem to open the Men's Evening Match at the 2016 US Open of Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov. Check out the video below!

Harcourt is known for performing the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include: Bells Are Ringing, American Idiot, The Lion King, Camelot (Lincoln Center). Television credits include guest stars on "The Good Wife," "Younger," "Person of Interest" and "Law & Order." He is the front man for the New Deco Orchestra.

