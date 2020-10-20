VIDEO: HAMILTON Schuyler Sisters Unite to Help Get Out the Vote
Check out all the Angelicas, Elizas, and Peggys at work, work here!
Schuyler Sisters from the many companies of Hamilton came together for a virtual performance of 'The Schuyler Sisters' as part of the production's efforts to help get out the vote!
The Ham fam has been all over voter mobilization efforts, including the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out Lin, Mandy Gonzalez, and more as they sing out about the importance of exercising your right to vote here.
Last Friday, the show's original cast and director also appeared at a special virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden.
WORK! Our Schuyler Sisters from various companies performed together to help in our voting efforts... which part are you singing as you watch? pic.twitter.com/VatmgNj1qe- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 21, 2020
The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.
From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.
