VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Members Perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Other cast members included Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowan and Javier Muñoz.

On Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton appeared and performed as part of a virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The entire leading original cast of the musical appeared including Tony-winners, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, as well as Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowan and Javier Muñoz.

The group performed The Room Where It Happens to encourage people to vote.

The show's director Thomas Kail also joined the event to moderate a Q&A session with the cast.

Watch the performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You