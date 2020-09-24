VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez & More From HAMILTON Sing Out the Importance of Voting

Michelle Obama and more made appearances in the video, urging 'What are you waiting for? What do you stall for?! REGISTER TO VOTE NOW'

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Miguel Cervantes and more from the cast of Hamilton (and the video's special guest Michelle Obama!) came together to sing revamped lyrics from Hamilton, urging people to get out and vote.

Watch the video below!

For more information visit: WhenWeAllVote.org/Hamilton!

When We All Vote is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You