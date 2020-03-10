VIDEO: Go Backstage At BEETLEJUICE In Our Behind The Scenes Vlog

It's the whole being dead Vlog!

We're taking you behind the scenes at Beetlejuice on Broadway with sound effects operator Callan Hughes (they/them)! Join them as they take us behind the scenes of a week of performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

Beetlejuice stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Presley Ryan as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast that includes Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Morgan Harrison, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.





