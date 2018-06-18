VIDEO: Get to Know Broadway's Next Elphaba- Jessica Vosk

No stranger to the role, Jessica Vosk will go green once again as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked beginning July 16. Vosk spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour.

Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of FrumaSarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. Vosk will soon release her debut solo album "Wild and Free."

Ms. Vosk joins a cast which currently includes Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Martin Moran as Dr. Dillamond. The role of Elphaba is currently being played by Jackie Burns, who will give her final performance on Broadway on Saturday, July 14th.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan & Anniek de Wild

(@danny_with_a_camera / @anniek_with_a_camera)

