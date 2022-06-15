VIDEO: German Cast of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton'

Hamilton is officially coming to Germany this year! The cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role.

Watch an all new video of the cast singing the show's opening number in the studio below!

Performances of Hamilton in Hamburg, Germany begin on September 24, 2022 for a run currently booking through the end of September 2023.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/hamilton-hamburg.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.