VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY Closes with a Final Snowball Fight

Groundhog Day broke the time loop today and bid Broadway farewell. The show closed with a final snowball fight, watch the last curtain call below!

The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

