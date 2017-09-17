GROUNDHOG DAY
Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY Closes with a Final Snowball Fight

Sep. 17, 2017  

Groundhog Day broke the time loop today and bid Broadway farewell. The show closed with a final snowball fight, watch the last curtain call below!

The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photo Flash: Welcome to Arendelle! First Look at Broadway-Bound FROZEN in Denver!
  • Dule Hill, Daniel J. Watts to Star in LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE World Premiere at People's Light
  • Jake Gyllenhaal Announces SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording Will Be Released End of September
  • Broadway Loses Another Great with the Death of Shirley Callaway
  • Tina Turner Musical TINA to Open in West End April 2018 at Aldwych Theatre
  • New Faces, New Flubs! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Welcome New Company This Fall

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com