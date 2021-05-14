Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CATS Movie
VIDEO: Feline Friends Meet the Cats of CATS

Fans submit footage of their furry friends taking in the classic musical for the very first time.

May. 14, 2021  

Theatre is back for everyone, including some real-life felines who were treated to their first viewing of their theatrical namesake, Cats!

Check out the fan-submitted footage of some furry friends as they take in the classic musical for the very first time. Because representation matters.

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the show is set amongst a larger- than-life junkyard playground, alive with various feline characters including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks.

The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year â€" the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.


