VIDEO: Edie Falco & Company Get Ready for the World Premiere of MTC's MORNING SUN

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, began performances earlier this week at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is Wednesday, November 3.

Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," Frankie and Johnny...), and Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City.

"This is where I first fell in love with this weird thing that I do for a living. Rehearsal rooms- when i was rather young," said Falco when chatting with Richard Ridge while still in rehearsals. "No here I am, still doing it all these years later. I have to tell you- the love for it has not changed."

Watch below as the whole company explains what the new play is about and how they were getting it ready for opening night.