VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'It's Your Wedding Day' From THE WEDDING SINGER

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'It's Your Wedding Day' from The Wedding Singer!

The Wedding Singer, based off the 1998 film, features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. The original production premiered on Broadway in 2006, featuring direction by John Rando, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

Rob Ashford is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

For The Wedding Singer, Ashford was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography.

The first national tour opened in 2007, and featured choreography by Chris Bailey based on Rob Ashford's Broadway choreography. A different touring production opened in 2009, featuring choreography by Amy McCleary.

There have been productions of The Wedding Singer in the UK, Spain, Tokyo, Australia, The Philippines, Germany, Austria and Mexico.

