VIDEO: Doctors Remix HAMILTON to Raise COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

A group of doctors from Vacaville, CA are raising public awareness of the safety of COVID-19 vaccines with a little help from Hamilton.

The group, who call themselves Vax'n 8, have rewritten the iconic show tune, "My Shot" to encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to the group, they spend months working on the remix, which chronicles the devastating impact of the pandemic alongside useful information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

The group wrote on YouTube, "While we completely respect everyone's freedom of choice, we as a group of physicians support and encourage everyone who can to receive a vaccine based on our understanding of both the science behind its safety, and the global imperative to bring population immunity to the point where the pandemic can finally come to an end."

Currently, there are three vaccines available in the U.S., from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. To date, more than 110 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. alone.

