New York Sports Venues Holding 1500+ Indoors or 2500 Outdoors Will Re-Open in April

As vaccine rollout continues, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the latest re-opening news. Regional sports venues that hold 1500+ people indoors or 2,500 people outdoors will be allowed to reopen on April 1 at 10% capacity. Beginning March 29, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will be allowed.

In New York City holding a COVID briefing. Watch Live: https://t.co/I44qNlsQ6B - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2021

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced earlier this month the long-awaited return of live indoor performance across New York State will commence April 2, 2021 with the reopening of a significant number of Flexible Venues ("Flex Venues") as part of an ongoing systematic effort to help jumpstart New York's struggling live entertainment sector. New York event, arts and entertainment venues holding less than 10,000 people will be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity beginning April 2. Up to 100 people will be allowed indoors, and 200 people will be allowed outdoors.

Following this news, the first off-Broadway show announced its return this spring. Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann, will begin performances on Friday, April 2 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East) as one of the first performing arts events to open in New York City.

Read more about the current state of Broadway.