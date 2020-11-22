VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Pleas For People to Keep Theatre Alive Amidst the Pandemic

Judi Dench recently appeared on the Andrew Marr Show to plea for people to keep live theatre alive during the age of the pandemic.

"All those young people who are coming out of drama school, and wanting to start jobs, and being eager about it...they can't do anything," she said. "And, you know, we need to help them, and we need to encourage them, and we need to keep the flame going."

She also talked about the upcoming For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation featuring Dench along with Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh. The live Q&A will take place via Zoom on Sunday 29 November at 7pm and there will be opportunities for audience members to participate throughout the event.

"It's for a very good cause. And it does go to the people who are all self employed and who, not necessarily act, but work in the theatre, and keep the theatres going," Dame Judi said.

Watch the full episode below! Dench's segment begins around the 36-minute mark.

Learn more about For One Knight Only, and purchase a ticket, at http://www.rtflockdown.com/.

