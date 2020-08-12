VIDEO: Cherry Jones Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, August 12 (12pm ET), as he chats with stage and screen star Cherry Jones!

Cherry Jones is a Tony and Emmy-winning American actress best known for her work in theatre and television. Most recently, she appeared on Broadway in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale. She made her West End debut in the triumphant revival of Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE, which garnered seven Olivier Award nominations, including a nomination for Cherry for Best Actress. She is a five-time Tony Award nominee for her work on Broadway, winning the Award for the 1995 revival of THE HEIRESS and for the 2005 original production of DOUBT, for which she also won the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Awards. Cherry is a founding member of the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cherry is currently nominated for an Emmy for her role in SUCCESSION. She has received Emmy awards for her portrayal of 'Holly Maddox' in THE HANDMAID'S TALE and for playing 'U.S. President Allison Taylor' on the Fox series 24. More recently, she has had a recurring role on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning Amazon comedy-drama series TRANSPARENT, for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series in 2015. She can also be seen in Channel 4's CHIMERICA opposite F. Murray Abraham and DEFENDING JACOB opposite Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

Cherry's film appearances include THE HORSE WHISPERER, ERIN BROCKOVICH, SIGNS, OCEAN'S TWELVE and most recently I SAW THE LIGHT opposite Tom Hiddleston, Tina Fey's WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT, Sally Potter's black comedy THE PARTY, Amy Poehler's WINE COUNTRY, BOY ERASED alongside Lucas Hedges, Woody Allen's A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK, and MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN opposite Edward Norton.